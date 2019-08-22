Bernie Sanders’ ‘Green New Deal’: a $16 trillion climate plan

Sanders was an early supporter of the Green New Deal, an ambitious but nonbinding congressional plan for tackling global warming and economic inequality. He is bestowing that same name upon his new plan, which calls for the United States to eliminate fossil fuel use by 2050.

Sanders unveiled his proposal one day after Governor Jay Inslee of Washington, who made climate change the central focus of his campaign, announced he was dropping out of the 2020 race. Inslee’s absence could create an opening for another presidential aspirant to seize the mantle of “climate candidate.”

WASHINGTON — Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday released a $16.3 trillion blueprint to fight climate change, the latest and most expensive proposal from the field of Democratic presidential candidates aimed at reining in planet-warming greenhouse gases.

It declares climate change a national emergency; envisions building new solar, wind, and geothermal power sources across the country; and commits $200 billion to help poor nations cope with climate change.

Sanders said in an interview Wednesday night that his proposal would “pay for itself” over 15 years and create 20 million jobs in the process.

There is no broadly agreed-upon figure of how much needs to be spent to decarbonize the US economy, but one study estimated that as much as $4.5 trillion could be needed just to modernize the nation’s power grid.

Still, the Sanders plan’s eye-popping price tag is several times bigger than those of his leading opponents. Former vice president Joe Biden has called for spending $1.7 trillion over 10 years. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has a $2 trillion green manufacturing plan. Other candidates, including former representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas, have also put forth ambitious proposals.

Sanders’ plan would be funded in part by imposing new fees and taxes on the fossil fuel industry. He described the proposal as putting “meat on the bones” of the Green New Deal resolution and laying the groundwork for a rapid energy transformation.

“President Trump thinks that climate change is a hoax. President Trump is dangerously, dangerously wrong. Climate change is an existential threat to the entire country and the entire world, and we must be extraordinarily aggressive,” Sanders said.

“I have seven grandchildren, and I’m going to be damned if I’m going to leave them a planet that is unhealthy and uninhabitable,” he added.

The proposal comes as 10 Democratic candidates prepare to discuss climate change at a CNN forum dedicated to the topic Sept. 4. The candidates will not debate one another during the event but will instead make back-to-back appearances.

Democratic voters are increasingly demanding that candidates show they are prepared to be ambitious in tackling climate change. A recent Yale University survey found that 93 percent of party voters supported an aggressive plan like the Green New Deal.

Among registered voters, global warming ranked 17th on a list of 29 important issues — but it was the third-most important issue for liberal Democrats and the eighth-most important for moderate and conservative Democrats, the report found.

United Nations scientists have urged a deadline of achieving net-zero global emissions — that is, eliminating as much greenhouse gas pollution from the atmosphere as humans generate — by 2050. That would stave off the worst consequences of climate change like rising seas, longer droughts and worsened heat waves, experts say.