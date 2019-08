■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a Page One story Thursday about Democratic presidential candidates’ efforts to be included in the next debate incorrectly described the number of polls showing Kirsten Gillibrand with the necessary 2 percent of support. She has one such poll. The Globe regrets the error.

