Michigan priest accused of binding teen with plastic, tape

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A priest wrapped a teen boy in plastic and tape and left him in a janitor’s room for more than an hour at a Michigan church, prosecutors alleged Thursday as they filed a charge of false imprisonment.

The alleged incident occurred in 2013. But the attorney general’s office, citing records from the Kalamazoo Diocese, said the Rev. Brian Stanley ‘‘had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades.’’

Stanley, 57, was in custody and not immediately available for comment. He’s due in court Thursday in Allegan.