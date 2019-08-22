Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting

EL PASO — Walmart plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, the retail giant said Thursday, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt.

The renovated store will include an on-site memorial honoring the victims of the shooting, many of whom were Latino, and recognizing the ‘‘binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez’’ just across the border in Mexico, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said. The project is expected to take three to four months.

Nearly all of the 400 employees at the El Paso store have been reassigned to nearby locations, Hargrove said, and the Arkansas-based company believes reopening the store is ‘‘an important step in healing from this tragedy.’’