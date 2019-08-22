Weinstein to be rearraigned as DA seeks actress’s testimony

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a new indictment, court officials said, as prosecutors seek to bolster their case with testimony from an actress who has accused him of a 1993 rape.

The movie mogul is due in court for the arraignment the same day an appeals court judge is expected to rule on his lawyers’ request to move his trial out of New York City.

Prosecutors have said that the new indictment is meant to fix a problem with the existing indictment and won’t result in additional charges. Nor should it delay Weinstein’s trial, which is scheduled to start Sept. 9, they said.