Women steal baby stroller from store, leave child behind
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — Police arrested two women after they allegedly stole a baby stroller from a store, only to return to the scene of the crime after one of them realized they left behind a child, police said.
A group of three women and children entered a baby store in Middletown on Aug. 16. Authorities said one of the women went to the front of the store to grab the stroller, while the other two distracted an employee.
One of the women then returned after realizing one of the children was left behind.
Two of the three women have been arrested and face shoplifting and conspiracy charges. Both are from England and in their early 20s.
The store’s owner, Enelio Ortega, said the women stole an English stroller that probably would have been cheaper overseas.
The stroller, Ortega said, has been returned.
The third woman remains at large.
ASSOCIATED PRESS