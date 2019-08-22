Women steal baby stroller from store, leave child behind

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — Police arrested two women after they allegedly stole a baby stroller from a store, only to return to the scene of the crime after one of them realized they left behind a child, police said.

A group of three women and children entered a baby store in Middletown on Aug. 16. Authorities said one of the women went to the front of the store to grab the stroller, while the other two distracted an employee.

One of the women then returned after realizing one of the children was left behind.