Trump’s volatile approach to the gyrating economy raises alarms

Trump’s wild and unscripted pronouncements Friday renewed questions about his stewardship of the world’s largest economy even as he escalated a trade war with China before heading to France for a high-profile summit with the leaders of many of the world’s other major industrial powers.

In the space of a few hours, he declared that his own central bank chief was an “enemy,” claimed sweeping powers not explicitly envisioned by the Constitution to “order” US businesses to leave China and, when stock markets predictably tumbled, made a joke of it.

BIARRITZ, France — President Trump has again tossed out the economic and political playbook that guided other occupants of the Oval Office for generations as the United States dominated the flow of goods and services across the world.

Even some of his own aides and allies were alarmed by his behavior, seeing it as the flailing of a president increasingly anxious over the dark clouds some have detected hovering over an economy that until now has been the strongest selling point for his administration. They privately expressed concern that he was hurting the economy and was doing lasting damage to his own prospects for reelection.

Trump has become one of the biggest sources of global economic instability after presiding over a period of growth and job creation. While investor and consumer confidence at first rose impressively after Trump’s election and inauguration, lately so have indicators of economic uncertainty, which could dampen the continued growth the president seeks heading into his campaign for a second term.

“Uncertainty is generally bad for the economy, as firms put off making fixed investments until the uncertainty is resolved,” said N. Gregory Mankiw, a Harvard professor and former chief White House economist for former president George W. Bush.

The president’s volatile approach to the economic situation played out on Twitter over the course of only a few hours Friday. He started the day boasting that “the Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well.”

Later, he lashed out at the Federal Reserve Board for not taking the sort of action usually reserved only for an economy that is weak and bad.

Not content to leave it there, Trump proceeded to try to unilaterally dictate to the private sector how and where it should conduct business, presuming a role in the marketplace that no other president has asserted in similar circumstances.

Although White House officials said no such order was being drawn up and it was not clear how it would be justified legally, at least without an act of Congress, a president does have an array of tools at his disposal to make it more difficult or costly for businesses to remain in China.

Shaken as both China and Trump again raised tariffs in a tit-for-tat exchange Friday, stock markets fell sharply. The president turned that into a laugh line at the expense of a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts who ended his bid for the presidency Friday.

“The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweets caught most of his advisers and staff by surprise. His advisers have grown concerned that he is creeping perilously close to turning what they had hoped would be his signature issue into a liability.

The president’s comments come at a time when Trump, known for a visceral brand of politics that shakes things up rather than a calm and steady style of leadership, has seemed especially erratic, spinning out wild conspiracy theories, provoking racial and religious divisions, and employing messianic language about himself.

He has also veered wildly on policies lately, reversing himself over the past week alone on gun control, tax cuts, and foreign aid. He even abruptly called off a trip to Denmark out of pique that its prime minister would not sell Greenland.

“Is Trump really losing it, or is this just more of the same, but more?” asked Russell Riley, a presidential scholar at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.

On Twitter, the president’s critics have again called for invocation of the 25th Amendment, which provides for the removal of a president for incapacity.

Trump “is a clear and present danger — to our country, to the globe, and to himself,” tweeted former governor William F. Weld of Massachusetts, who is waging a long-shot campaign for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination against Trump. He included the hashtag #25thAmendment.

The global economy will be front and center over the weekend in Biarritz, France, as Trump meets with his counterparts from the Group of 7 industrialized nations: Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan.

But at home, recent indicators suggest that corporate leaders are feeling less confident about the future. A monthly index of global policy uncertainty compiled by researchers from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and Stanford University, which goes back to the late 1990s, reached a new high in June.