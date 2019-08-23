Justice Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor, Supreme Court says

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining, the Supreme Court said Friday.

The court said in a statement that a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a localized malignant tumor. Ginsburg, 86, underwent a three-week course of radiation therapy and as part of her treatment had a bile duct stent placed, it said. The court said Ginsburg ‘‘tolerated treatment well’’ and does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The tumor was ‘‘treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,’’ the court said.