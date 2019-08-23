Trump says he will raise existing tariffs on Chinese goods to 30%

And he said the United States would tax another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports at a 15 percent rate, rather than the 10 percent he had initially planned. Those levies go into effect on Sept. 1.

Twelve hours after China said it would retaliate against Trump’s next round of tariffs by raising taxes on American goods, Trump said he would bolster existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent on Oct. 1.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said he would increase taxes on all Chinese goods and demanded that American companies stop doing business with China as his anger toward Beijing and his Federal Reserve chair boiled over on Friday.

“China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!)” Trump said on Twitter. “Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%.”

In a series of angry tweets earlier in the day, Trump called for American companies to cut ties with Beijing and said the United States would be economically stronger without China. Those comments sent stocks plunging, helping push the market to its fourth straight weekly loss. The president also called the Fed chair, Jerome H. Powell, an “enemy” of the United States and compared him to President Xi Jinping of China, his trade nemesis, after Powell declined to signal an imminent cut in interest rates.

Trump has been counting on Powell to help blunt the effect of his trade war by cutting interest rates to keep the economy humming. Although Powell said on Friday that the Fed could push through another cut if the economy weakened further, he suggested that the central bank’s ability to limit economic damage from the president’s trade war was constrained.

“My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?” the president tweeted.

Stocks fell sharply on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing down 2.6 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average was down slightly more than 2 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq index fell 3 percent.

Behind the tirade was the growing reality that the type of trade war Trump once called “easy to win” is proving to be more difficult and economically damaging than the president envisioned. Trump’s stiff tariffs on Chinese goods have been met with reciprocal levies, hurting American farmers and companies and contributing to a global slowdown.

Friday began with China’s announcement that it would increase tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods, including crude oil, automobiles, and farm products like soybeans, pork, and corn in response to Trump’s plan to tax another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods in September and December.

The higher rates will only aggravate the financial pain from the trade war, which is already raising prices for businesses and consumers across the globe. Even before the new 30 percent rate, Trump’s existing tariffs were expected to cost the average American household more than $800 a year, according to research by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. And Trump’s next $300 billion tranche will affect consumer products like toys, smartphones, and clothing.

Retailers said the president’s actions were inflicting pain on American businesses and the economy.

“It’s impossible for businesses to plan for the future in this type of environment” said David French, the senior vice president for government affairs at the National Retail Federation. “The administration’s approach clearly isn’t working, and the answer isn’t more taxes on American businesses and consumers. Where does this end?”

Talks between China and the United States have largely stalled, with Beijing refusing to accede to the United States’ trade demands. As economic damage from the yearlong dispute mounts, Trump has taken a scattershot approach to spurring the economy: clamoring for the Fed to cut interest rates, teasing the idea of tax cuts and, on Friday, commanding American companies to do his bidding against China.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing our companies HOME and making your products in the USA,” Trump tweeted, adding, “We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them.”

Trump also said he was directing the US Postal Service and private American companies like FedEx, Amazon, and UPS to search packages from China for the opioid fentanyl and refuse delivery.

It was not yet clear on Friday how Trump planned to carry out his demands, including ordering companies to begin seeking alternatives to producing in China.

Business groups reacted with deep concern and pushed back against the notion that American companies would sever ties with China at Trump’s request.

“US companies have been ambassadors for positive changes to the Chinese economy that continue to benefit both our people,” said Myron Brilliant, the head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce. “While we share the president’s frustration, we believe that continued constructive engagement is the right way forward.”

Farmers, who have borne the brunt of China’s retaliation, said Trump’s tactics were only making things worse.

“Every time Trump escalates his trade war, China calls his bluff — and why would we expect any differently this time around?” said Roger Johnson, the president of the National Farmers Union.

On Friday afternoon, the president hastily assembled his top trade advisers at the White House — including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who joined by telephone — to settle on a response to China. The president was not aware that China’s retaliation was coming and was angry about being blindsided, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump ordered up a menu of options and then met with Robert Lighthizer, his top trade negotiator, in the late afternoon to make a decision. After Trump decided that he would raise the tariff rates, the Office of the US Trade Representative was alerted that the increase would be publicized by presidential tweet.