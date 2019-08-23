World leaders’ G-7 expectations: a nice chat, some good wine, no unity with Trump

Now, as President Emmanuel Macron of France prepares to host Trump and leaders from some of the world’s leading democracies in the south of France this weekend, the United States’ closest allies have all but given up on the idea that the Group of 7 summit will produce the kind of unity and consensus about global issues that has been its hallmark for more than four decades.

And as the NATO allies gathered in Brussels last summer, summit organizers avoided another Trumpian eruption only by prewriting the meeting’s formal policy agreement and keeping it from the American president until the last minute.

WASHINGTON — After they wooed him in Taormina, Italy, in 2017, President Trump snubbed world leaders by dropping out of the Paris climate accords. When they reached consensus in Charlevoix, Canada, a year later, Trump abruptly refused to sign their joint statement and escalated his trade war with personal insults.

“I know the points of disagreement with the US,” Macron lamented to reporters Thursday as he acknowledged that the group would not even try to issue its usual joint statement, known as a communiqué. “It’s pointless.”

With the world facing ominous signs of a global economic slowdown and vexing political turbulence in hot spots around the world, Trump will arrive on Saturday morning in Biarritz, France, with a blunt tariff club in his hand. And that poses a challenge to America’s trading partners.

“Their operating strategy is damage limitation,” said Charles Kupchan, a professor of international affairs at Georgetown University who served on the National Security Council staff during Barack Obama’s presidency. “The first G-7. The second G-7. The NATO summit. Trump has basically blown them all up. I’m guessing that Macron is hoping to get out of Biarritz with no blood on the floor.”

He added: “If you go in with low expectations and no communiqué, that lowers the risk of a fiasco. You have a nice chat, you have some good wine, and you go home.”

The leaders of France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States will meet at the beachfront resort town amid escalating alarms over the health of the global economy, which is slumping under the weight of Trump’s multifront trade wars. In the decades after World War II, such a slowdown typically spurred American presidents to help lead a global response to prevent or mitigate recessions.

But Trump’s willingness to use tariffs as leverage over allies as well as adversaries has severely strained the relationships with other leaders. On the day he was to leave Washington for the summit, Trump significantly escalated his tariff war, responding to China’s retaliation with another increase in his own levies on Chinese goods.

“China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!),” the president tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, his disdain for multilateral institutions like the United Nations, NATO, and the World Trade Organization has undermined the expectation of cooperation and collaboration in any combined effort to confront China or other countries.

“The postwar world, which the US built, was essentially one where, if there was a theme, it was: ‘Everyone benefits from everyone else’s growth,’ ” said Raghuram Rajan, an economist at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, who once led India’s central bank. “It’s a positive-sum game. The idea was to help everyone grow through a rules-based system.

“What’s changed,” Rajan said, “is the view that the growth of others is actually good for the US. There’s much more of a zero-sum rhetoric: If they grow, it’s at my expense.”

American officials say Trump is eager to contrast the economic success of his policies with those in slumping economies like Germany and France during a session that he called for on the global economy Sunday morning. But his fellow world leaders are not expected to hold back either.

“I think he will get an earful from the others,” said Peter Westmacott, a former ambassador to the United States from Britain. “There will be a sense that Trump’s trade policies are part of what is taking the world’s economy in the wrong direction.”

Macron has invited several leaders from African nations to be part of sessions on the challenges facing that continent. And the leaders of India, Australia, Chile, and Spain will participate in conversations about the environment, terrorism, nuclear weapons, and other issues.

French officials conceded that there is no hope that Trump joins the group in expressing its concern about climate change despite news that fires in the Amazon rainforests could accelerate the planet’s environmental crisis.

A few seemingly anodyne statements that diplomats from the seven countries prepared in advance will be released at the end of the summit, an EU official said, among them a document on the partnership between African nations and the G-7 countries and one on biodiversity.

For his part, Trump has already vented his frustration about France’s imposition of a tax on companies like Facebook. (He called it “foolishness” and risked insulting the G-7 host by threatening tariffs on French goods, including wine, in response.) Beyond trade, disagreements about how to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain stark.

“Rather than being defined by ambition, they seem to be more about survival and just getting through it,” said Derek Chollet, executive vice president for security and defense policy at the German Marshall Fund. “They have seen the movie before. They don’t want to repeat it.”