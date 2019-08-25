Lindsey Graham warns Trump about Afghanistan drawdown

Under the proposed deal, the initial withdrawal would include roughly 5,000 of the 14,000 US troops in the country.

The United States and the Taliban are close to announcing an agreement on an initial US troop withdrawal, along with plans to start direct discussions between the militants and the Afghan government, American and foreign officials told The Washington Post earlier this month.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, on Sunday publicly warned President Trump against a full or precipitous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, days ahead of an unofficial Sept. 1 deadline for a deal.

Graham said Sunday that he is worried Trump will go further than that. He argued that maintaining a robust counterterrorism force is necessary because it’s ‘‘an insurance policy against another 9/11.’’

‘‘The number is going to be around 8,600,’’ Graham said of US troop levels in an interview on CBS’s ‘‘Face the Nation.’’ ‘‘To go below that, I think, would be really risky.’’

According to the proposed deal, the Taliban would agree to renounce Al Qaeda and to bar it from activities such as fund-raising, recruiting, training, and operational planning in areas under Taliban control.

Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, has repeatedly warned the president not to trust the Taliban to control Al Qaeda and other militant groups in Afghanistan. Some within the Trump administration have sent the same message.

Trump has maintained that bringing US troops home from Afghanistan is his long-term priority. On Sunday, Graham said Trump and his would-be 2020 Democratic presidential rivals are ‘‘all wrong’’ on the issue.

He called lowering the cost of the 18-year war ‘‘a noble endeavor’’ but warned that it would be ‘‘disastrous’’ to ‘‘outsource our national security to the Taliban.’’

Washington Post

Ex-senator Al Franken tests welcome on speaking circuit

Former US senator Al Franken is testing his welcome on the speaking circuit as he takes more steps into public life after sexual misconduct allegations derailed his political career.

The Star Tribune reports that tickets went on sale Friday for ‘‘An Evening with Al Franken’’ Oct. 2 at Revolution Hall in Portland, Ore.

The hall says Franken will share behind-the-scenes stories from his 15 years on ‘‘Saturday Night Live’’ and his 8½ years representing Minnesota in the Senate.

Franken recently told The New Yorker magazine that he regretted resigning from the Senate in December 2017 after several women accused him of unwanted kissing or touching, repeating his claim the allegations were false.

He has been doing podcasts since November, rolled out a website this year, and recently launched a YouTube channel.

Associated Press

Arkansas weighs adoptionof a specific hate crimes law

Long before a mass shooting killed 22 people at a Walmart in Texas, the threat of white supremacy was well known in neighboring Arkansas, where extremist groups over the decades have made their home in the mountains and dense woods of the state’s remote rural areas.

In the 1980s, a group known as the Covenant, the Sword and the Arm of the Lord grew to more than 100 members before federal authorities raided its compound in the Ozarks.

The Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and a ‘‘Christian identity’’ group that promotes racism have made their headquarters in the state. Just last February, prosecutors in Little Rock unsealed indictments against 54 members of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist group that began as a prison gang.

Nonetheless, Arkansas is one of only four states without a specific hate crimes law, declining over the years to follow the national legal trend for combating ethnic violence as it dealt with other priorities it considered more pressing.

Now that reticence is giving way, one of the political tremors being felt across the nation after recent attacks. Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who as a federal prosecutor wore a bulletproof vest to negotiate the end of the siege with the Covenant, the Sword and the Arm of the Lord, has called on lawmakers to approve harsher penalties for crimes targeting people because of their race, ethnicity, or religion.

‘‘We have seen a resurgence of white supremacy dialogue, of conversation, and I know enough from the ’80s that when you have that conversation and increased dialogue some people are going to take it to the extreme and act on it,’’ Hutchinson recently told reporters.

Pressure for new legislation is also mounting in Georgia and South Carolina, two other states without hate crimes laws. Wyoming is the other holdout, while a measure enacted in Indiana in April falls short of the standard recognized by the Anti-Defamation League.

The threat posed by hate groups, white supremacists, and militias has been highlighted by two recent mass shootings labeled as domestic terrorism by federal authorities.

The suspected gunman in the El Paso attack, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, is believed to have posted an anti-immigrant screed online shortly before opening fire in the Walmart, targeting Hispanic shoppers. Santino William Legan, the gunman who killed three people at a food festival in California, had compiled a ‘‘target list’’ that included religious groups.

Associated Press

Fair GOP booth volunteer reports sexual assault

Police at the Minnesota State Fair say they’re investigating after a volunteer at the Republican Party booth reported being groped through her clothes after a political argument with another woman.

The 40-year-old GOP volunteer told police her assailant walked away after the incident Friday night.

The Star Tribune reports that State Fair police spokeswoman Brooke Blakey declined to say what part of the victim’s body was groped. The assailant was described as a woman in her 30s.

There were no immediate arrests. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The party’s state chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, told KSTP-TV that other people also have been hostile while visiting the booth. She says people have used foul language and obscene gestures against volunteers, cursed President Trump, and poured drinks on merchandise.

Associated Press