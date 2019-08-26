For the record

■ Correction: Because of incorrect information provided to the Globe, an article on Thursday and another on Monday in the Metro section about the National Day of Healing marking the 400th anniversary of African slaves’ arrival in Colonial America gave the wrong location for a bell-ringing ceremony. The event took place at Old South Church. The Globe regrets the errors.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.