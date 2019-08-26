New 2020 poll shows tightening race between Sanders, Warren, and Biden

Sanders of Vermont and Warren of Massachusetts both picked up several percentage points of support since June. Voters were asked whom they would support among 23 Democratic candidates.

Despite the dead heat — Sanders and Warren each with 20 percent support among Democratic voters and Biden with 19 percent — the Monmouth University Poll released Monday may hint at a concerning trend for the candidacy of Biden, the poll’s previous front-runner, whose support declined from 32 percent when the Monmouth poll was taken in June.

A new national poll suggests the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination may be tightening, with a virtual three-way tie between former vice president Joe Biden and two more progressive rivals, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Patrick Murray, who runs the polling institute at Monmouth, in West Long Branch, N.J., said the poll suggested the race for the Democratic presidential nomination was tightening.

“The main takeaway from this poll is that the Democratic race has become volatile,” Murray said. “Liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with. Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden.”

Murray cautioned that the results were just “one snapshot from one poll.” The poll of 800 voters included 298 people considered registered Democrats or Democratic-leaning and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points within that group.

Warren’s favorable ratings also improved, while Biden’s slipped and Sanders’s remained stable.

The Monmouth poll found Biden’s support had eroded in states that hold earlier primaries, dropping from 26 percent to 20 percent since June.

Most of the other candidates for the Democratic nomination held firm in the Monmouth poll, albeit with far lower numbers than the three leaders.

Senator Kamala Harris of California remained steady with 8 percent support. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey gained slightly, from 2 percent in June to 4 percent in August. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., got 4 percent, compared with 5 percent in June.

The national poll was conducted by telephone from Aug. 16 to 20.

New York Times

White House clarifies Melania Trump has never met Kim

President Trump on Monday claimed that first lady Melania Trump has ‘‘gotten to know’’ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, prompting the White House to clarify that the two have never met.

Trump made the comment at a news conference at the Group of 7 summit in Biarritz, France. While answering a question about Iran, the president took a detour to discuss the country’s real estate potential, then pivoted to North Korea.

‘‘I also say that, by the way, with respect to North Korea, Kim Jong Un — who I’ve gotten to know extremely well; the first lady had gotten to know Kim Jong Un, and I think she’d agree with me — he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,’’ Trump said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement soon after noting that the first lady has never met Kim.

‘‘President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too,’’ Grisham said.

The president first met with Kim in Singapore in June 2018. At the time, Trump said that even though the first lady wanted to accompany him, she was under doctors’ orders not to fly because of a medical procedure she’d had the previous month.

Earlier this year, Trump and Kim held their second summit in Hanoi. The first lady was also not present for that meeting, which was abruptly cut short amid disagreements on the trade-offs between the United States providing relief from sanctions and North Korea’s steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

In June, Trump and Kim met for the third time, at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. While the president’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, accompanied him on the visit and also briefly crossed into North Korea, the first lady was not present.

Washington Post

Prosecutors near decision on whether to indict McCabe

Federal prosecutors in Washington appear to be in the final stages of deciding whether to indict Andrew McCabe, the former deputy FBI director and a frequent target of President Trump, on charges of lying to federal agents, according to interviews with people familiar with recent developments in the investigation.

In two meetings last week, McCabe’s lawyers met with the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, who is expected to be involved in the decision about whether to prosecute, and for more than an hour with the US attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, according to a person familiar with the meetings. The person would not detail the discussions, but defense lawyers typically meet with top law enforcement officials to try to persuade them not to indict their client if they failed to get prosecutors to drop the case.

An indictment of a former top FBI official is extremely rare and would be the latest chapter in the saga of McCabe, who was fired last year over the issue now under criminal investigation — whether he failed to be forthcoming with internal investigators examining the FBI’s dealings with the news media.

An indictment would be certain to draw praise from Trump, who has made his attacks on McCabe a centerpiece of his yearslong campaign to discredit the Justice Department and the FBI over the Russia investigation.

But prosecutors may face headwinds if a case were to go to trial. One prosecutor quit the case and has expressed frustration with how it was being managed, according to person familiar with her departure, and a key witness provided testimony to the grand jury that could hurt the government’s case.

Additionally, Washington juries are typically liberal, and prosecutors could end up with jurors sympathetic to McCabe who believe that he, not the president, is the victim of a political witch hunt. McCabe’s lawyers would probably emphasize his long history at the FBI and his role protecting the country.

Though the meetings between McCabe’s lawyers and top law enforcement officials suggest that prosecutors seem intent on moving forward with the case, they could also decide to pass on an indictment. Spokeswomen for the Justice Department, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and for McCabe all declined to comment.

McCabe, a 21-year FBI veteran, was fired in March 2018 after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected an appeal that would have let him retire within days with a full pension. McCabe has said his dismissal was politically motivated and meant to undermine the special counsel’s Russia investigation by trying to discredit him as a witness.

The case against McCabe, 51, is centered on the findings of a scathing Justice Department inspector general’s office report last year that found that he had lacked candor on four occasions when questioned by the office’s investigators. Prosecutors appeared to be focused on McCabe’s answers about whether he authorized the disclosure of information to a Wall Street Journal reporter in October 2016 for an article about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

When initially questioned by FBI agents in May 2017 about the disclosure to the reporter, McCabe said he had not approved it and did not know who did. Other evidence contradicted his assertion. Then in late July, two investigators with the inspector general’s office interviewed McCabe about the disclosure to the newspaper. They determined he had not been truthful, saying he had essentially made the same false denial as he did previously in May, “except this time the false denial was made in an audio-recorded interview.”

The inspector general referred his findings to federal prosecutors in Washington in the spring of 2018 after concluding his investigation.

New York Times

Sarah Sanders unveils website as she eyes possible bid for governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday unveiled a campaign-style website highlighting her close ties to President Trump, a moved that stoked speculation that she will make a 2022 bid for governor of Arkansas.

The site, which Sanders announced in a tweet, describes her as a ‘‘trusted confidante’’ of Trump and quotes him calling her ‘‘irreplaceable,’’ a ‘‘warrior,’’ and ‘‘very special person with extraordinary talents.’’

Visitors are invited to sign up for e-mail updates on Sanders’s activities.

Trump has encouraged Sanders to make a Republican gubernatorial bid in her home state, saying she would be ‘‘fantastic.’’ Last month, Sanders’s father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, confirmed her interest during a radio interview in which the Republican said she would start exploring a possible run following some down time.

Sanders prompted speculation about her plans last month by making an appearance at a retreat in Aspen, Colo., hosted by the Republican Governors Association.

Sanders served as Trump’s press secretary from July 2017 until late June, when she resigned. Fox News announced last week that it had hired Sanders as a contributor. The conservative network has a long history of providing a platform for Republicans hoping to maintain their visibility before launching campaigns for office.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, was reelected to a second term last year. He is barred by term limits from running again in 2022.

Washington Post

House panel subpoenas former White House aide Rob Porter

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed former White House aide Rob Porter on Monday, the panel’s latest attempt to try to move public opinion in favor of impeaching President Trump.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, said in a statement that the panel had issued the summons to Porter, seeking his testimony on Sept. 17.

‘‘The committee intends to hold hearings and obtain testimony over the coming months as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable as we move forward with our investigation into obstruction, corruption and abuse of power by Trump and his associates,’’ said Nadler. ‘‘This will help the committee determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president or other Article 1 remedies. No one is above the law.’’

The committee’s summons to Porter comes as it plans to continue laying out a case that Trump obstructed justice. The Judiciary Committee, which has impeachment jurisdiction, is considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the president in the fall as 133 House Democrats have called for starting proceedings to oust the president.

On Monday, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat who sits on two panels investigating the president, became the latest to join the call for impeachment.

Politico first reported the news of the Porter subpoena.

Porter, the former White House staff secretary who left amid allegations of domestic violence in previous relationships, was a central witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He saw Trump lash out at former White House counsel Donald McGahn for not firing Mueller, according to the special counsel report.

Trump also asked Porter to try to get McGahn to create a false record saying Trump never asked him to fire the special counsel. And he tried to get Porter to find a way to have a particular Justice Department official he seemed to prefer to oversee the Mueller probe after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself, according to the report.

Porter has denied the accusations of domestic abuse.

Washington Post