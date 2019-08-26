Nursing home employees surrender in patient deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power turned themselves in on Monday to face charges, their attorneys said.
Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish told The Associated Press they were uncertain what charge their clients faced but expected it to be manslaughter.
Hollywood Police, who are responsible for issuing the arrest warrants, did not respond to e-mails and voice messages.
Patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills began dying days after Hurricane Irma swept through in September 2017, knocking out power at the home.
The center did not evacuate patients as temperatures inside began rising, even though a fully functional hospital was across the street, investigators said. The home’s license was suspended days after the storm and it was later closed.
Two nurses whose names were not released and former nursing home administrator Jorge Carballo turned themselves in at the jail on Monday.
The attorneys also weren’t sure if a third nurse who was to be charged had turned herself in.
ASSOCIATED PRESS