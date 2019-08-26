Nursing home employees surrender in patient deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power turned themselves in on Monday to face charges, their attorneys said.

Attorneys Jim Cobb and Lawrence Hashish told The Associated Press they were uncertain what charge their clients faced but expected it to be manslaughter.

Hollywood Police, who are responsible for issuing the arrest warrants, did not respond to e-mails and voice messages.