The NRA has Trump. But it has lost allies in Congress.

The NRA still has considerable clout with Republicans, including President Trump and Senate leaders, and it is now flexing its muscles in the debate over background checks. Yet for many years, the group’s influence was broader and deeper because of its large numbers of friends in both parties. These political allies received “A” ratings from the NRA and often feared grade reductions if they crossed it.

The National Rifle Association has significantly fewer allies in Congress than it did a decade ago, a decline driven by the near-total fraying of the group’s ties to Democrats in the House and the Senate, according to a New York Times analysis of the group’s letter grades and endorsements.

Now, the number of Democrats in the House with “A” ratings has fallen from 63 after the 2008 elections to three after the 2018 midterms.

This makes the NRA’s political position more precarious. The group was once largely insulated from shifts in partisan control: It could block gun restrictions no matter which party controlled Congress and the White House. In the long term, the loss of the NRA’s Democratic buffer poses a threat to the group’s influence no matter what happens in the current gun control debate.

Voters, meanwhile, are generally not punishing members of Congress who turn away from the NRA, making it a less threatening force in elections.

The Times’ analysis looked at complete data on NRA ratings and endorsements for six election cycles, from 2008 through 2018. The group uses “A” ratings to signify consistent support for gun rights and opposition to restrictions; “F” ratings signify the opposite. The group advertises its grades to supporters, who use them to guide their votes. Many A-rated candidates receive an endorsement, which can bring support like money, mailers, and campaign ads.

The NRA has denied losing clout and says it has more members than ever. An NRA spokesman, Lars Dalseide, gave a brief statement in response to The Times’ detailed explanation of its findings.

“The NRA alerts our members on races where candidates have been identified as supporters or opponents of the Second Amendment. Our focus has never been on party affiliation but rather on which candidates will best defend the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” he said.

Pressed on specific data points, Dalseide did not respond.

Support for the NRA has always been much stronger among Republicans than Democrats, both in Congress and in the electorate. But until recently, a significant minority of Democrats were on board with the group.

In 2008, voters elected 67 A-rated Democrats to Congress, where they accounted for about a quarter of the party’s caucus. Another 13 Democrats were elected with B ratings, meaning the NRA considered them “generally pro-gun” despite some past disagreements.

Now, only three congressional Democrats — Representatives Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Collin Peterson of Minnesota, and Henry Cuellar of Texas — have A grades. Just two more, Representatives Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Kurt Schrader of Oregon, have B’s. There is not a single A- or B-rated Democrat left in the Senate.

F ratings are now the norm for Democrats, and many of them treat it as a badge of honor.

A small handful of Republicans have broken publicly with the NRA in recent years. But even if the shift has mostly been one-sided among Democrats, it has big implications. When Democrats had a large House majority and a near-supermajority in the Senate a decade ago, there were so many NRA allies within the party that more than half of Congress had A’s, and only a third had F’s.

In the current Congress, slightly more than half of all members have F’s. Each of the past four congressional elections has brought in more F-rated legislators than the last.

Among Democrats, the downgrading started in earnest in 2012 and was basically complete within four years. But it was easy to overlook until recently, because Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress and could stop gun control legislation on their own.

A surprise in 2018 came on the other side: Eight Republicans had their grades reduced, compared with four in 2016 and zero in 2010. Three House Republicans — Brian Mast of Florida, Peter King of New York, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — now have F’s. All three were reelected last year, and Fitzpatrick’s greatest liability in his race may have been the perception that he did not support gun control strongly enough.

Just in the last three weeks, since the deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Representatives Michael R. Turner of Ohio and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — both Republicans — have come out in support of some gun restrictions.

For years, one of the NRA’s most powerful tools was lawmakers’ belief that defying it would be political suicide. And because so many politicians believed crossing it would hurt them, they didn’t.

But the Times’ analysis showed very little electoral backlash over the past 10 years.

Of the 25 lawmakers who dropped three or more letter grades, only two — Senator Joe Donnelly, Democrat of Indiana, and Representative Carlos Curbelo, Republican of Florida — lost reelection, and Curbelo lost to a Democrat who also had an F rating. He faced no serious opposition in the Republican primary.

In fact, of the 83 members of Congress downgraded by any amount between 2008 and 2018, only 11 lost reelection. By contrast, 14 of the 31 members who were upgraded lost.

In other words, legislators who moved away from the NRA did better electorally than legislators who moved toward it.

This pattern was driven by Democrats: Just 9 percent of those downgraded lost reelection, while 59 percent of those upgraded lost.

Republicans were more likely to lose reelection if they were downgraded, though most of them still won: 28 percent of downgraded Republicans lost, compared with 11 percent of those upgraded. And the Times found no cases in which a Republican who broke from the NRA was replaced with someone the group rated better.

One data point the NRA often cites as evidence of its influence is the percentage of endorsed candidates who win. It was 77 percent in 2018.

High as that is, it used to be higher. In 2014 and 2016, more than 90 percent of NRA-endorsed candidates won.

That the group’s success rate has fallen is all the more striking because it has been confining most of its endorsements to relatively safe races.

In 2010, the NRA made 35 percent of its House endorsements in the most competitive districts. In 2018, that number was 22 percent. Safe districts accounted for 36 percent of endorsements in 2010, but 55 percent in 2018.

In other words, based on whom it chose to endorse, the NRA essentially guaranteed itself a success rate above 50 percent no matter how badly the midterms went.