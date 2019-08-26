Tropical Storm Dorian: Puerto Rico braces for possible hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian was gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean and moving toward Barbados and the eastern Caribbean on Monday. The storm could develop into a hurricane as it closes in on Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this week, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of the hurricane season, was 200 miles east-southeast of Barbados. It was moving west at 14 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. By Wednesday, forecasters said, Dorian could sideswipe southwestern Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, then make landfall in the Dominican Republic early Thursday.