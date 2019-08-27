2 girls killed, 10 hurt in Ohio crash with stolen police SUV

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Dayton, Ohio, say a suspect in a stabbing stole a police SUV and crashed it into a van filled with children, killing two 6-year-old girls.

Ten people were injured in all, including five children and the suspect.

A coroner on Tuesday identified the two who died as Eleanor McBride, of Huber Heights, and Penelope Jasko, of Dayton.