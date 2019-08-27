North Dakota pledges improvement to spill reporting site

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s Health Department for the second time this decade is pledging to provide easily accessible information on oil field and agriculture-related spills.

The promise comes after a revelation last week that a 2015 liquid natural gas pipeline leak was much bigger than publicly reported.

According to records obtained by the Associated Press, the agency logged more than 8,000 ‘‘reported releases’’ since 2014 but did not make public updates on a spill’s severity or its cleanup status.