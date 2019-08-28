DNA links at least 8 rapes to former Georgia police recruit
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of raping at least eight women since 2015 has been arrested, authorities said.
Clayton County police said 24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III was arrested Tuesday at his job and charged with rape.
Bowen was connected to the crimes by DNA evidence, police said.
Authorities also learned during the course of the investigation that Bowen was briefly employed at the department as a police recruit.
He was fired before he could complete the academy, police said.
Authorities have previously said the rapist targeted young black women.
The most recent victim was raped at knifepoint at her home in March. The attack was interrupted when her boyfriend came home.
