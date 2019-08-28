Girl dies after temporary walls fall at Chicago-area store
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A 2-year-old died after two temporary steel walls toppled onto her as she played at a suburban Chicago mall, police said.
Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy said Wednesday that Alexandra Martinez had been playing with four siblings at an Akira store in Orland Square Mall Tuesday afternoon.
McCarthy said it’s unclear why the 8-foot-high walls, which weighed up to 100 pounds each, fell on the toddler. Initial reports said a display fell.
Alexandra was at the mall with her grandmother, aunt, and siblings.
The girl suffered major head injuries.
A doctor and nurse performed CPR, but she died later at a hospital.
Chicago-based Akira said in a statement it is ‘‘devastated by this tragic event.’’
associated press