Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 1 storm

The core of the storm, which reached hurricane strength shortly before 2 p.m. Eastern time, is no longer expected to cross through Puerto Rico’s big island. Puerto Ricans had feared that Dorian would be the first real test of Puerto Rico’s revamped electrical grid. Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 left the entire island without power. In some places, it took a year to restore electricity.

The compact storm has been maddeningly difficult to forecast, as tends to be the case with smaller, disorganized systems.

Hurricane Dorian was hitting the Virgin Islands on Wednesday, and it was expected to slam into the island municipality of Culebra in Puerto Rico before moving into warm Atlantic waters, where it may strengthen into a major storm threatening the southeastern United States.

The electrical grid remains fragile and prone to power losses, though, and some problems were reported Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they have more supplies on hand to make repairs now than they did in 2017.

Unlike Maria, however, Dorian will bring more rain than wind, according to the National Weather Service office in San Juan. “By now, everybody should be home,” Governor Wanda Vázquez said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “This is not Maria. What we need to do is protect ourselves from the rain.”

The Virgin Islands and the east side of Puerto Rico are expected to be whipped by strong winds and between 4 to 6 inches of rain, with up to 10 inches possible in some isolated spots.

Puerto Rico’s secretary of public safety, Elmer Román, urged residents to remain alert to danger after a man died Wednesday in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The man, who was 80, fell from a ladder as he tried to reach his roof to clear drains ahead of the storm, El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico’s largest newspaper, reported.

“Let’s not let our guard down,” Román said.

The storm was near St. Thomas, one of the US Virgin Islands, at 2 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the islands distributed sandbags, and Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued a territory-wide curfew that took effect at noon and extends through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Dorian could also hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane over the holiday weekend.

With all of Florida’s east coast inside the cone of Dorian’s potential path, officials in the state spent Wednesday watching the forecast nervously and encouraging residents to prepare for the storm, which could arrive as a Category 3 hurricane.

Governor Ron DeSantis told Floridians to have seven days’ worth of supplies on hand. Leaders in Palm Beach County said they were consulting regularly with the National Weather Service. And in Volusia County, northeast of Orlando, the sheriff’s office said deputies were “preparing as if a storm is coming our way, so we’ll be ready if it does.”

Ken Graham, the director of the National Hurricane Center, said the recent forecast shows that there is “the potential for a major hurricane on the Southeast coast, throughout Florida.”

Dorian is currently expected to reach land in Florida around 8 a.m. Monday, but the storm’s movements have been difficult to predict with precision, and forecasters said the range of possible landing zones is wide, anywhere from the southern tip of Florida through the northern edge of the Georgia coast.

Storm-force winds could come ashore sooner — perhaps as early as Saturday night — and may extend north through the South Carolina coast.

“That’s when you need to have things wrapped up, because it’s too dangerous to be outside,” Graham said. “You need to be prepared by then. Get your plans together.”

Mayor Lenny Curry of Jacksonville, a city that sustained heavy damage from flooding two years ago during Hurricane Irma, said the city was “a day or two” away from making a decision about whether to call for evacuations. The mayor said he did not know whether the football game between Florida State and Boise State, scheduled for Saturday evening in Jacksonville, would go ahead.

Regarding the storm, he said: “We’ve done this before. We’ve been through this together. This is no time to panic.”