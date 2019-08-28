Los Angeles deputy who faked sniper attack is terminated, sheriff says

“I have taken swift administrative action in the matter,” Villanueva said, adding that by law he was unable to discuss confidential personnel matters. “And I cannot speculate why he did what he did.”

The deputy, Angel Reinosa, is no longer employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or by the county of Los Angeles, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Wednesday.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who authorities say faked being shot by a sniper last week is off the force.

A criminal investigation into Reinosa’s actions by the Sheriff’s Department is continuing, and evidence will be presented to the district attorney’s office in the near future, the sheriff said.

Advertisement

The announcement came a week after Reinosa, who was a deputy in training, said he was shot by a sniper from a nearby apartment building while he was outside a sheriff’s station in Lancaster, Calif. Authorities began a hunt that diverted traffic, caused the local passenger rail system to shut down, and displaced residents of the apartment building.

But it turned out Reinosa had made it all up.

“There was no sniper,” Captain Kent Wegener said at a news conference Saturday. “No shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated.”

Reinosa, 21, acknowledged lying about being shot at, Wegener said. Detectives had seen no visible injury to the deputy’s shoulder, and “he also had told investigators that he had caused the holes in his shirt by cutting it with a knife,” the captain said.

Even as authorities hunted for the supposed gunman Aug. 21, the story began unraveling.

No ballistic evidence could be found at the scene. No bullets were recovered. No cars were struck by gunfire, Wegener said.

When authorities questioned Reinosa more critically, he confessed to lying, the captain said. Reinosa did not give a motive for his actions.

Advertisement

new york times