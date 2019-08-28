Mythbusters’ Jessi Combs, 36, dies in Oregon jet-car crash
BURNS, Ore. — Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record.
The Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Combs died in a crash in a dry lake bed on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Needham says the cause of the accident is under investigation.
According to Car and Driver, the 36-year-old Combs is widely known in racing circles as the ‘‘fastest woman on four wheels’’ and broke a record in 2013 with a run of 393 mph.
Combs also appeared on TV shows including Discovery’s ‘‘Mythbusters.’’
The Long Beach, California, resident said on Instagram on Sunday that she wanted to break 512 mph.
She wrote, ‘‘People say I’m crazy. I say thank you.’’
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
She also posted a photo of herself Aug. 25, thanking her fans.
Mythbusters’ Adam Savage called her a “brilliant” engineer and driver, saying she “strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example.”
I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019
So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her. @mythbusters https://t.co/H2gEtN5U0e— Kari Byron (@KariByron) August 28, 2019