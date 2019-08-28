Mythbusters’ Jessi Combs, 36, dies in Oregon jet-car crash

BURNS, Ore. — Jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs has died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Combs died in a crash in a dry lake bed on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Needham says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to Car and Driver, the 36-year-old Combs is widely known in racing circles as the ‘‘fastest woman on four wheels’’ and broke a record in 2013 with a run of 393 mph.