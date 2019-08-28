Senator Kirsten Gillibrand ends once-promising presidential bid

‘‘I know this isn’t the result that we wanted. We wanted to win this race,’’ she said in an online video. ‘‘But it’s important to know when it’s not your time.’’

The 52-year-old New York senator said Wednesday that she was suspending her campaign. That comes after failing to meet minimum thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September Democratic debate in Houston.

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race as a campaign that once looked poised to ride strong #MeToo credentials to formidability was instead plagued by low polling and major fund-raising struggles.

Gillibrand topped an incumbent Republican in a conservative part of upstate New York to get to the US House in 2007, and was appointed to the Senate two years later, filling the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton, who was tapped to be secretary of state. Gillibrand later easily retained the seat during a 2010 special election, as well as in 2012 and 2018.

Vocal in the Senate on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, Gillibrand made those and her staunch defense of abortion rights the core of her presidential bid. She stood out in the crowded field by becoming the first Democratic presidential hopeful to declare that she’d only appoint judges to the Supreme Court who consider the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide settled law, though most of her competitors quickly followed suit.

After forming an exploratory committee in January and formally entering the race by calling President Trump a ‘‘coward’’ in a March speech delivered near the New York City skyscraper bearing his name, Gillibrand began with $10.5-plus million left over from her 2018 Senate campaign in her presidential campaign account.

That seemed like more than enough resources for the long haul. But Gillibrand was the first Senate Democrat in December 2017 to call for Minnesota Senator Al Franken’s resignation amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, and she has said for months that that alienated donors and some voters in his neighboring, make-or-break Iowa.

Many of her Senate colleagues seeking the Democratic presidential nomination — including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — followed her lead in calling for Franken to step down before he quit in January 2018. But Gillibrand has continually faced more questions than others about being too quick to condemn him.

Democrats appear headed for a single presidential debate featuring 10 candidates in September

Democrats appeared headed for a single-night debate next month among 10 presidential hopefuls following the release Wednesday of two polls that did not help any additional candidates qualify for a spot on the stage in Houston.

The two polls — both of which showed former vice president Joe Biden holding a significant lead — were released on the final day for candidates to meet a combination of polling and fund-raising requirements set by the Democratic National Committee that are more stringent than for the first two debates.

A formal announcement of qualifiers for the Sept 12. debate is expected Thursday. For other candidates to qualify, another poll would have to surface by the end of the day Wednesday.

Besides Biden, those who have qualified for the stage include Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; former Obama Cabinet secretary Julián Castro; Senator Kamala Harris of California; Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

If additional candidates qualify, the field would be split over two nights for the debate being hosted by ABC News. Before Wednesday, 10 candidates had previously qualified by receiving donations from at least 130,000 people and ranking at 2 percent or better in four DNC-sanctioned polls.

With the more stringent rules, several Democratic candidates who participated in June and July debates appear shut out of a spot on the September stage: Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado; Montana Governor Steve Bullock; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; former congressman John Delaney of Maryland; Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio; and author Marianne Williamson. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who did not participate in the earlier debates, would need one more poll putting him at 2 percent to qualify for the September debate.

Candidates will have more time to qualify for an October debate, which will operate under the same rules.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Wednesday morning showed Biden leading the Democratic field, with the support of 32 percent of likely voters. He was followed by Warren with 14 percent and Sanders, with 12 percent.

Five other candidates received support of 2 percent or more: Buttigieg and Harris, both with 6 percent; Yang, with 3 percent; and O’Rourke and Booker, both at 2 percent.

The Quinnipiac University released Wednesday showed Biden leading the pack with 32 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. He was followed by Warren at 19 percent, Sanders at 15 percent, Harris at 7 percent, Buttigieg at 5 percent, and Yang at 3 percent. No other candidate topped 1 percent.

Quinnipiac University is Trump’s worst 2020 poll yet

President Trump hasn’t seen many good polls these days, but he might have just seen his worst of the 2020 election cycle.

A new Quinnipiac University poll has plenty of bad news for Trump — from his 2020 matchups with Democrats, to his own personal image, to his biggest asset in the 2020 race: the economy.

The poll shows him trailing all five Democrats tested by between nine and 16 points. He trails Joe Biden 54 to 38, Bernie Sanders 53 to 39, Elizabeth Warren 52 to 40, Kamala Harris 51 to 40, and Pete Buttigieg 49 to 40. These represent his biggest deficits to date against all five candidates, according to RealClearPolitics’s compilation of polls.

The poll also shows his approval/disapproval declining to 38/56, with just 27 percent approving of him strongly and 50 percent disapproving strongly. That’s the worst those splits have been in Quinnipiac polling since February 2018.

He earns the approval of just 32 percent of independents and the disapproval of 60 percent. In every matchup with a Democrat, he trails among independents by at least 18 points. This is a demographic that he won in 2016 by four points.

The bad news extends, perhaps most significantly, to the economy. While six in 10 registered voters still regard the economy as ‘‘excellent’’ (18 percent) or ‘‘good’’ (43 percent), for the first time since June 2016 more Americans say the economy is getting ‘‘worse’’ (37 percent) than say it’s getting ‘‘better’’ (31 percent). As recently as one year ago, more than twice as many people thought the economy was getting better as thought it was getting worse.

The poll also shows, for the first time, slightly more Americans say Trump’s policies are ‘‘hurting’’ the economy (41 percent) than say they are ‘‘helping’’ (37 percent).

Trump accuses Fox News of ‘heavily promoting’ Democrats

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Fox News, accusing the conservative network of ‘‘heavily promoting the Democrats’’ and urging his nearly 64 million Twitter followers to ‘‘start looking for a new News Outlet.’’

‘‘The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down!’’ Trump wrote in a series of tweets. ‘‘We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!’’

His tweets followed an interview of Xochitl Hinojosa, the communications director for the Democratic National Committee, in which she discussed next month’s Democratic presidential debate, among other things.

In his tweets, Trump said Hinojosa had been ‘‘spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback’’ from anchor Sandra Smith.

Trump also complained about commentators who appear regularly on Fox, including former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile and left-leaning pundit Juan Williams, as well as anchor Shepard Smith, who has been critical of Trump at times.

‘‘HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win,’’ Trump wrote.

Democrats have repeatedly accused Fox News of having far too sympathetic coverage of Trump and his administration, with some likening it to state-run television.

A Fox News spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s tweets.

Guy Benson, a Fox News contributor, responded to Trump on Twitter, writing, ‘‘We don’t work for you.’’

