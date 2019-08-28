A wary Florida readies for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to strengthen

MIAMI — People in Florida are starting to get ready for a possible Labor Day strike from Hurricane Dorian, which forecasters say could grow into a Category 3 storm.

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted Wednesday that: ‘‘All Floridians on the East Coast should have 7 days of supplies, prepare their homes & follow the track closely.’’

County governments along Florida’s east-central coast have begun distributing sandbags, while many residents are rushing to warehouse retailers to load up on water, canned food and emergency supplies.