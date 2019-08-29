Fla. braces for Hurricane Dorian — a storm with a wildly uncertain path

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 1 storm was expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 with winds of 130 miles per hour and slam ashore on Monday, somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia — a 500-mile stretch that reflected the high degree of uncertainty.

Leaving lighter-than-expected damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the second hurricane of the 2019 season swirled toward the US mainland, with forecasters warning it will draw energy from the warm, open waters as it closes in.

MIAMI — Florida residents picked shelves clean of bottled water and lined up at gas stations Thursday as an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Dorian threatened to broadside the state over the Labor Day weekend.

‘‘If it makes landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, that’s a big deal,’’ said a University of Miami hurricane researcher, Brian McNoldy. ‘‘A lot of people are going to be affected. A lot of insurance claims.’’

President Trump canceled his weekend trip to Poland and declared Florida is ‘‘going to be totally ready.’’

With the storm’s track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations were ordered.

Along Florida’s east coast, local governments began distributing sandbags, shoppers rushed to stock up on food, plywood, and other emergency supplies at supermarkets and hardware stores, and motorists topped off their tanks and filled gasoline cans. Some fuel shortages were reported in the Cape Canaveral area.

Josefine Larrauri, a retired translator, went to a Publix supermarket in Miami only to find empty shelves in the water section and store employees who were unsure of when more cases would arrive.

‘‘I feel helpless, because the whole coast is threatened,’’ she said. ‘‘What’s the use of going all the way to Georgia if it can land there?’’

Tiffany Miranda of Miami Springs waited well over 30 minutes at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Hialeah to buy hurricane supplies. Some 50 vehicles were bumper-to-bumper, waiting to fill up at the store’s 12 gas pumps.

‘‘You never know with these hurricanes. It could be good; it could be bad. You just have to be prepared,’’ she said.

The hurricane center’s projected track had the storm blowing ashore midway along the Florida peninsula, southeast of Orlando and well north of Miami or Fort Lauderdale. But because of the difficulty of predicting its course this far ahead, the ‘‘cone of uncertainty’’ covered nearly the entire state.

Forecasters said coastal areas of the Southeast could get 5 to 10 inches of rain, with 15 inches in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods.

Also imperiled were the Bahamas, with Dorian’s expected track running just to the north of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

Jeff Byard, an associate administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, warned that Dorian is likely to ‘‘create a lot of havoc with infrastructure, power, and roads,’’ but gave assurances that FEMA is prepared to handle it, even though the Trump administration is shifting hundreds of millions of dollars out of FEMA and other agencies to deal with immigration at the Mexican border.

‘‘This is going to be a big storm. We’re prepared for a big response,’’ Byard said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, clearing the way to bring in more fuel and call up the National Guard, if necessary. Georgia’s governor followed suit.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian began rerouting their cruise ships, and major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee.

At the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, NASA decided to move indoors the mobile launch platform for its new mega rocket under development.

A Rolling Stones concert scheduled for Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium near Miami was moved up to Friday night.

Hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for more than 400 deaths.

Dorian rolled through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.

The initial blow did not appear to be as bad as expected in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria two years ago, with blue tarps covering some 30,000 homes and the electrical grid in fragile condition.

But the tail end of the storm unleashed heavy flooding along the eastern and southern coasts of Puerto Rico. Cars, homes, and gravestones in the coastal town of Humacao became halfway submerged after a river burst its banks.