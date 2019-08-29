Maps: When and where Dorian could hit Florida

So far, forecasters have predicted that winds of 130 miles per hour could hit somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (As of Thursday, nearly all of eastern Florida was in a cone of uncertainty, which means the entire region could be at risk.)

With the storm still several days out, meteorologists said its exact path is still uncertain and it could hit practically anywhere in Florida.

After blowing through Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Hurricane Dorian is taking aim at the US mainland, with forecasters warning that it will likely strengthen and slam into the coast as a Category 4 storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm-force winds from Dorian could hit as early as Saturday night.

However, the most likely arrival of those winds is expected to be Sunday night.

“The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where the strongest winds will occur,” forecasters wrote online.

Meanwhile, it’s more probable that tropical storm-force winds will hit near West Palm Beach and Miami than other parts of the state, according to preliminary prediction maps.

So far, Dorian is a relatively small storm. Because of that, ‘‘a small change in track can make big differences in terms of where it ends up,’’ Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told the Associated Press.

With 86-degree water as fuel and favorable moist winds, there’s little to prevent the storm from powering up Friday. On top of that, the warmer-than-normal water is running deeper than usual, adding more fuel, according to the Associated Press.

‘‘If it makes landfall as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, that’s a big deal,’’ University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy told the Associated Press. ‘‘A lot of people are going to be affected. A lot of insurance claims.’’

Although Dorian is expected to strengthen before hitting the mainland US, it has left mercifully little damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

So far, no watches or warnings have been issued, but that could change as early as Thursday night, forecasters said.

There is also an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along parts of the eastern Florida coast late this weekend or early next week, but it was too soon Thursday to determine specifically where, the hurricane center said.

There's an increasing chance for #Dorian to bring a triple-threat of dangers to the Florida east coast...



🌊life-threatening storm surge

🌬️devastating hurricane-force winds

🌧️heavy rains



The onset of tropical storm force winds could be as soon as Saturday evening.

Regardless of Dorian’s exact track, heavy rain is expected to inundate Florida and other southeastern parts of the United States this weekend and into the middle of next week, forecasters said.

With the storm’s track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations were ordered.

