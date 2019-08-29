Maryland officials deny permit for solar farm that Georgetown University wanted to build

Maryland environment secretary Ben Grumbles denied a permit Wednesday for a controversial solar farm project that Georgetown University wanted to build and that would have involved razing about 210 acres of trees in rural Charles County, Md.

Local activists vocally opposed the project in public hearings hosted by Grumbles, saying they appreciated Georgetown’s goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions but worried that the project would endanger the area’s birds and lead to runoff that would put tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay at risk. Grumbles said in a statement that ‘‘water-quality-related conditions’’ were not met at the site, a rural area near La Plata.