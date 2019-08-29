More people are leaving New York City daily than any other US city

Scores of people are leaving the New York City area behind daily.

New York leads all US metro areas as the largest net loser with 277 people moving every day — more than double the net exodus of 132 just one year ago. Los Angeles and Chicago were next, with triple digit daily losses of 201 and 161 residents, respectively.

This is according to 2018 Census data on migration flows to the 100 largest US metropolitan areas compiled by Bloomberg News.