‘This ain’t your mother’s marijuana,’ surgeon general says
WASHINGTON — Federal health officials issued a national warning Thursday against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize the increasingly potent drug for medicinal and recreational use.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement, with Azar calling marijuana ‘‘a dangerous drug.’’
The warning comes as legal marijuana has grown into a $10-billion industry in the United States, with nearly two-thirds of states legalizing it.
Possessing small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use is legal in 11 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Federal law still treats it as a controlled substance akin to opioids.
Advertisement
Adams said science shows that marijuana is harmful to the developing brains of teenagers and to the human fetus. The drug has also gotten stronger, with a three-fold increase in the concentration of the active ingredient THC in cultivated plants over the last 20 years.
‘‘This ain’t your mother’s marijuana,’’ Adams said.
The surgeon general said his advisory is a direct result of scientific research that runs counter to changing social mores.
‘‘Over time there has been a change in attitudes about marijuana creating a false sense of security,’’Adams said.
associated press