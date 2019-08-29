‘This ain’t your mother’s marijuana,’ surgeon general says

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials issued a national warning Thursday against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize the increasingly potent drug for medicinal and recreational use.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement, with Azar calling marijuana ‘‘a dangerous drug.’’

The warning comes as legal marijuana has grown into a $10-billion industry in the United States, with nearly two-thirds of states legalizing it.