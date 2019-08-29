Trump administration to relax restrictions on methane, a powerful greenhouse gas

It also challenges the notion that the federal government has the authority to regulate methane without first making a detailed determination that it qualifies as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act.

The proposed rule would reverse standards enacted under President Barack Obama that required oil and gas operators to prevent the release of methane in new drilling wells, pipelines, and storage facilities.

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it plans to loosen federal rules on methane, a powerful greenhouse gas linked to climate change.

If successful, that change could hamper the ability of future administrations to enact tougher restrictions on methane.

Already, the Trump administration has taken several steps to limit the government’s ability to regulate other greenhouse gases in the future, including in a recently finalized rule curbing carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

‘‘EPA’s proposal delivers on President Trump’s executive order and removes unnecessary and duplicative regulatory burdens from the oil and gas industry,’’ EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. ‘‘The Trump administration recognizes that methane is valuable, and the industry has an incentive to minimize leaks and maximize its use.’’

Methane is a significant contributor to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, though it is shorter-lived than carbon dioxide and is not emitted in amounts as large.

It often is leaked as companies drill for gas and transport it across the country, and methane emissions are more than 80 times as potent as carbon dioxide emissions over the short term.

Scientists have projected that the world needs to cut its overall greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half by mid-century to avert catastrophic effects from global warming.

According to the EPA, methane accounted for more than 10 percent of all US greenhouse gas emissions from human activities as recently as 2017. Nearly a third of those emissions were generated by the natural gas and petroleum industry.

‘‘What they’re tackling is whether methane can lawfully be a regulatory pollutant,’’ Erik Milito, vice president of upstream and industry operations for the American Petroleum Institute, said in an interview.

‘‘We have a strong consensus that federal agencies need to follow the letter of the law. They did not do that, and they are going back and correcting that,” he added.

Anne Idsal, assistant administrator of the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, said the administration is confident that methane emissions from oil and gas companies will continue to decline over time, even without the current regulations.

‘‘Methane is a valuable resource,’’ Idsal told reporters in a call Thursday. ‘‘There’s every incentive for industry to minimize any type of fugitive methane emissions, capture it, use it, and sell it down the road.’’

The agency estimates that the proposed changes, which will be subject to public comment for 60 days after they are published, would save the oil and natural gas industry $17 million to $19 million a year.

But several of the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies, including Exxon, Shell, and BP, have opposed the rollback and urged the Trump administration to keep the current standards in place. Collectively, these firms account for 11 percent of America’s natural gas output.