Appeals court reinstates lawsuit in South Carolina church shooting case

RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a South Carolina church was reinstated Friday by a federal appeals court.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reversed a ruling from a lower court judge who threw out the claims., brought by relatives of people killed in the 2015 massacre at Charleston’s AME Emanuel Church, and by survivors.

The lower court judge found that the government was immune from liability. The appeals court disagreed.