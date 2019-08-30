Appeals court reinstates lawsuit in South Carolina church shooting case
RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a South Carolina church was reinstated Friday by a federal appeals court.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reversed a ruling from a lower court judge who threw out the claims., brought by relatives of people killed in the 2015 massacre at Charleston’s AME Emanuel Church, and by survivors.
The lower court judge found that the government was immune from liability. The appeals court disagreed.
The FBI has acknowledged that Roof’s drug possession arrest weeks before the shooting should have prevented him from buying a gun.
Roof has been sentenced to death for the slayings.
The appeals panel disagreed with the judge’s finding that the families’ claims do not fit into narrow exceptions to laws that shield government employees from liability while carrying out their official duties. The ruling means the lawsuit can move forward.
The FBI has acknowledged that Roof’s drug possession arrest in Columbia, S.C., before the shooting should have prevented him from buying a gun. In his ruling last year, US District Judge Richard Gergel described a series of clerical errors and missteps that allowed Roof to buy the handgun he later used in the massacre.
