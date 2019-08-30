To guard against hacking, Democrats will recommend scrapping virtual caucus

An advisory from Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and the co-chairs of the Rules and Bylaws Committee will recommend against the virtual caucus or tele-caucus in the two early-voting states. Internal security and technology analysts, working with a panel of outside experts, found that there was no teleconference system that met security standards, according to the Democrats, who were not authorized to discuss plans ahead of the recommendation’s release.

Democratic officials will block plans to allow caucus-goers to vote by phone in Iowa and Nevada next year because of concerns the technology could be hacked, according to three Democrats familiar with the plans.

The recommendation will trigger a meeting of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, which has ultimate say over the plans but is unlikely to deviate from the guidance of its leadership.

Rules approved by the DNC last year pressed caucus states to convert to a primary system — which at least nine states have done — or else to take steps to let voters participate without attending an hours-long meeting.

A vote to scrap plans for a virtual caucus would illustrate the difficulty involved in engaging more voters. It would also reflect the gravity of concerns about interference in the electoral process.

The rules and bylaws committee received a closed-door briefing from security experts last week at the summer meeting in San Francisco and heard major concerns about the ability of hackers to compromise the existing technology for a virtual caucus. The DNC has also heard from presidential campaigns about tele-caucus security concerns, particularly related to warnings that nation-state actors, such as Russia, are continuing to look for ways to interfere in the 2020 election.

State leaders are staring down a Sept. 13 deadline for the DNC to endorse procedures for primaries and caucuses, which are set to take place Feb. 3 in Iowa — giving the Hawkeye State its first-in-the-nation status — and on Feb. 22 in Nevada.

Washington Post