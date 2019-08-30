Michael Flynn seeks delay in sentencing as his lawyers try new approach

Sullivan already rebuked Flynn for suggesting in earlier court papers that the FBI had tricked him into lying when agents questioned him at the White House in January 2017 as part of the Russia investigation. The judge then delayed Flynn’s sentencing in December 2018 so he could testify for the government against a former business partner, Bijan Kian, to maximize the help that Flynn was providing to prosecutors.

The latest move by the defense lawyers could anger the federal judge who will sentence him, Emmet G. Sullivan, who might have lingering doubts about whether Flynn truly accepts responsibility for his crime of lying to the FBI and whether he fulfilled his cooperation agreement with the government in one of the still-lingering cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Michael T. Flynn, the president’s first national security adviser, asked a federal judge Friday to delay his sentencing in an apparent bid to relitigate the case in which he has twice admitted guilt.

But Flynn changed his story on the eve of Kian’s trial on charges of violating foreign lobbying laws. Flynn had previously admitted that he lied on foreign lobbying disclosure forms submitted to the Justice Department but then blamed his former lawyers for filing inaccurate forms without his knowledge.

Advertisement

Prosecutors declined to use Flynn as a witness in the trial of Kian, who was convicted in July.

Flynn’s change of course has heightened speculation that he could be making a bid for a pardon from the president.

The government had previously recommended a punishment of probation without prison time for Flynn, but the judge could decide to sentence him to prison if he believes that Flynn lacked contrition and failed to live up to his obligations.

In a joint filing submitted to the judge Friday, Flynn’s new lawyers said he had fully cooperated with the government but argued that the case was not ready to be sentenced because they required more time to review all the information they received from his previous lawyers and asked for an additional 90 days before the next status hearing. Prosecutors said they were ready to schedule one sooner, and Sullivan agreed to hold a hearing Sept. 10.

Advertisement

In their terse response to Flynn’s defense lawyers, prosecutors said in the filing that Flynn’s cooperation was over and dismissed requests for more information.