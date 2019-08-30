Rep. Shimkus won’t seek reelection, joins growing list of Republicans heading for the exit

Representative John Shimkus on Friday joined the growing list of Republicans leaving Congress, announcing that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

The Illinois lawmaker, who is currently in his 12th term, said on a local radio program that he’d be retiring at the end of the session.

‘‘It has a been an honor of my lifetime to be asked by the people of Illinois to represent them in our nation’s capitol,’’ Shimkus said on the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX.