Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is ‘on my way to being very well’ after cancer treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s on her way to being ‘‘very well’’ following radiation treatment for cancer.
The 86-year-old justice was speaking Saturday at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.
It was the fourth time since 1999 that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. In announcing the news, the Supreme Court said in a statement that after the treatment there was ‘‘no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.’’
