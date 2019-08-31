fb-pixel

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is ‘on my way to being very well’ after cancer treatment

Associated PressAugust 31, 2019, 2 hours ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke at the University of Buffalo on Monday.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke at the University of Buffalo on Monday.(Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s on her way to being ‘‘very well’’ following radiation treatment for cancer.

The 86-year-old justice was speaking Saturday at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

It was the fourth time since 1999 that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. In announcing the news, the Supreme Court said in a statement that after the treatment there was ‘‘no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.’’

Advertisement