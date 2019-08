At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa police spokesman says 5 people are dead and at least 21 are injured by gunfire in a West Texas shooting after reports of two suspects opening fire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Midland police said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

One or possibly two suspects hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people, Odessa police said. ‘‘At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,’’ Odessa police said in a post on Facebook.