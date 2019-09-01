California hotel death investigated as suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The death of a woman in a chemical incident that sickened nine other people at a Silicon Valley hotel is being investigated as a suicide.

San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten confirmed the nature of the investigation Sunday but said her department does not release specific details of suicides.

Tepoorten said the woman’s name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin are notified.