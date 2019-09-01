Ginsburg resumes a hectic schedule: ‘I am on my way to being very well’

Ginsburg was assisted as she climbed the stairs to the stage, at a book festival Saturday sponsored by the Library of Congress. But she was relaxed, alert, and cheerful in discussing her life and work.

“This audience can see,” she said, “that I am alive.” The statement was greeted with thunderous applause. “And I am on my way to being very well,” she added as the room quieted down.

WASHINGTON — “How am I feeling?’ Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked, articulating the question on the minds of nervous liberals and many of the 4,000 people who had stood in line for hours to see her interviewed in a cavernous convention center.

Advertisement

The interview was part of a remarkably busy public schedule for Ginsburg after the Supreme Court announced last week that she had been treated for pancreatic cancer. The appearances have given liberals hope that she will remain on the court longer than President Trump will be in the White House, allowing a Democrat to name her successor.

Ginsburg was in Buffalo on Monday to receive an honorary degree. She is scheduled to be in North Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday. Demand for tickets was so high that the event was moved to a sports arena with a capacity of about 18,000.

Nina Totenberg, the NPR correspondent who interviewed Ginsburg on Saturday, said there were 16,000 people on the waiting list for her appearance in Arkansas.

Over the next three weeks, Ginsburg will appear in Raleigh, N.C., Chicago, twice in New York, and again in Washington. The appearances tend to follow a pattern: a standing ovation from an adoring crowd, followed by questioning from a sympathetic interviewer. Ginsburg tells nicely honed anecdotes about her earlier career as a feminist professor and litigator, her marriage, the Supreme Court, and the law. She lands a couple of jokes. She describes her unlikely friendship with Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

Advertisement

But the tone was a little different Saturday in light of her recent medical setback.

“I love my job,” she said. “It has kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read a set of briefs and go over a draft opinion. Somehow, I have to surmount whatever is going on in my body and concentrate on the court’s work.”

The latest string of public appearances was scheduled before the announcement that Ginsburg had undergone three weeks of radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas. “The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the court’s statement said.

Although surgery is typically the preferred treatment for a tumor in the pancreas, Ginsburg appears to have chosen radiation, which is generally less disruptive. Surgery can be grueling and tough on someone of Ginsburg’s age and health.

A stent was inserted in Ginsburg’s bile duct, the court’s statement said, indicating that the tumor was in the head of the pancreas, according to experts. Surgery to remove that kind of tumor is a complex four- to 12-hour procedure with a high rate of complications and even death. It often leaves the patient with diabetes and entails a long recovery period.

“It’s a surgery we do often, but you’re in the hospital for a week, and you’d not be 100 percent yourself for six to eight weeks, and maybe three months,” said Dr. Daniel Labow, the chairman of surgical oncology at Mount Sinai Health System.

Advertisement

The type of radiation treatment Ginsburg had, called stereotactic ablative radiation therapy, concentrates radiation on the tumor, limiting damage to the surrounding organs, and is generally less disruptive.

Were Ginsburg to leave the court during Trump’s first term, it would give him an opportunity to name a third justice. The last president to appoint more than two justices in his first term was Richard M. Nixon, who put four on the court from 1969 to 1972.

On Saturday, Ginsburg seemed committed to staying on the job while marveling at her celebrity. “It’s amazing,” she said. “At the advanced age of 86, everyone wants to take a picture with me.”