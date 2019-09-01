Maps: When, where, and how Hurricane Dorian is expected to affect mainland US

“A prolonged period of catastrophic winds and storm surge will affect the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island tonight,” National Hurricane Center officials wrote in a 5 p.m. Dorian update .

Late Sunday afternoon, Dorian struck the Bahamas with record fury: With 185 mile-per-hour winds (and gusts up to 220 mph), it tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, according to the Associated Press.

Many along the United States’ southeastern coast were battening down the hatches this weekend as Hurricane Dorian, now a powerful Category 5 storm, is expected to brush the region in coming days.

Advertisement

(National Hurricane Center)

After hitting the Bahamas Sunday, the slow-crawling storm is expected forecast to turn sharply and skirt toward the US coast, staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then buffeting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday, according to the AP.

However, as of Sunday evening, the exact projected track of the slow-moving Dorian was still not fully clear.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the center of the storm to be offshore, about 40 to 50 miles off the coast of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday, with hurricane-force winds extending about 35 miles to the west. But it could also be within 100 miles of that point, according to the AP.

Forecasters use a shaded cone of uncertainty to predict when and where the hurricane could hit — and much of the Florida coast is inside that cone.

Just a few miles west or east makes the difference between devastation and a smaller amount of damage, according to the AP, citing meteorologists.

“Only a slight deviation to the left of the official forecast would bring the core of Dorian near or over the Florida east coast,” National Hurricane Center forecasters wrote in their 5 p.m. update. They also noted there is “an increasing likelihood of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, [and] North Carolina later this week.”

Advertisement

(National Hurricane Center)

Forecasters expect tropical storm-force winds to increase to hurricane force Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

The earliest reasonable time that tropical storm-force winds could arrive on the eastern coast of Florida is early Monday, with the winds carrying up the US mainland coast the rest of the week — and hitting as far north as Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday evening.

(National Hurricane Center)

However, forecasters have pegged the most likely arrival time of tropical storm-force winds as Monday night in Florida, and Friday morning in New England.

(National Hurricane Center)

Forecasters also expect a high chance that tropical storm-force winds will hit much of the east Florida coast.

“Heavy rains, capable of producing life-threatening flash floods, are expected over northern portions of the Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeast and lower mid-Atlantic regions of the United States through late this week,” National Hurricane Center forecasters wrote Sunday.

(National Hurricane Center)

Meanwhile, a hurricane warning was issued in Florida, from Jupiter to the Brevard/Volusia county line. During a hurricane warning — which is typically issued 36 hours in advance and means hurricane conditions are expected — residents should complete storm their preparations and immediately leave the area if directed by local officials, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Advertisement

A hurricane watch, which means the storm is possible, was also issued for Volusia County.

(National Hurricane Center)

Even if the hurricane stays off-shore, Floridians can still expect to see the effects of the storm, officials said.

In South Florida, officials were warning of wind threats — especially along the eastern coast — as well as potential flooding, storm surge, and even isolated tornadoes.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

Along the eastern Florida coast, storm surge warnings were issued for much of the central and south parts of the state, while watches were issued in other areas.

(National Weather Service)

Meanwhile, as much as 6 to 10 inches of rain is predicted for the eastern Florida coast, as well as other states north of Florida, from the storm.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster on Sunday ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire coast, which goes into effect at noon.

‘‘We have to be ready for it,’’ said Neil Baxley, commander of emergency services in coastal South Carolina’s Beaufort County. ‘‘We are deep in the error cone.’’

(SCEMD via Twitter)

Dorian slammed into Elbow Cay in Abaco island at 12:40 p.m., and then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour at 2 p.m. Its record 185 mph winds ripped off roofs, overturned cars, and tored down power lines as hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches, and shelters, the AP reported.

(National Hurricane Center)

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.