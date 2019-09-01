Maryland man accused of ramming car into city hall

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Police in a Maryland city arrested a ‘‘disgruntled resident’’ accused of intentionally ramming his car into City Hall and damaging the building, the city’s mayor said Sunday.

The driver didn’t injure the lone Taneytown city employee who was in the building on Friday evening, Mayor Bradley Wantz said.

The Taneytown Police Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that the driver was arrested on charges including second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, reckless driving and malicious destruction of property. The police statement did not name the suspect.