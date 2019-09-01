Officials urge extreme caution as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, its path unclear

With sustained winds of 185 miles per hour when it made landfall — and gusts well above 200 miles per hour — it remained powerful and unpredictable. Forecasts call for Dorian to approach the South Florida coastline early Tuesday morning somewhere near here, but what happens after that is uncertain. Should the storm make landfall in Florida, it could be catastrophic. Should it veer north and lumber along the coast, it might not make a US landfall at all — but it could bring an extreme storm surge, massive rains, and hurricane-force winds to much of the Eastern Seaboard throughout the week.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas with unprecedented force on Sunday, a monstrous Category 5 cyclone that became the strongest storm ever to hit the island chain and the fiercest to traverse the Atlantic in nearly a century.

Dorian has been a bit mercurial, slipping east of Puerto Rico and sparing it yet another assault, and skipping across the Virgin Islands without leaving much damage. Though at times predicted to make a direct hit on Florida’s Space Coast — still a possibility — the storm appears potentially headed for a turn that would put Georgia and the Carolinas at risk.

The wobble that Hurricane Dorian took Saturday, nudging the monster storm in a slightly different direction, seemed to convince a lot of weather-weary Floridians that they were in the clear, or at worst in for just heavy rains, not a Category 5 behemoth.

‘‘I’m still of that belief it’s going to be a bad thunderstorm,’’ said Rebecca Weiss, 56, as she came out of a Publix supermarket Sunday morning in West Palm Beach. She used to live on a sailboat and escaped two hurricanes before 2005, when she bought her house. ‘‘I look at that map and . . . a teeny part of me is worried. But my new hurricane windows were just installed Friday afternoon.’’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, urged residents not to be complacent because of the shifting storm track, as he and officials in several states issued pleas for people potentially in Dorian’s way to relocate. There is still time, ahead of what has turned out to be a plodding threat.

‘‘This storm, at this magnitude, could really cause massive destruction, and do not put your life in jeopardy when you have a chance to get out,’’ DeSantis said at a mid-afternoon news conference. ‘‘We are in a situation where this thing is perilously close to the state.’’

While the storm battered the Bahamas Sunday, South Florida had a hot and sunny Labor Day weekend. But DeSantis warned that the storm’s winds exceed those of 1992’s Hurricane Andrew, which demolished the Miami suburb of Homestead, and last year’s Hurricane Michael, which wiped out the small Florida Panhandle town of Mexico Beach.

If Sunday’s winds continue, DeSantis said, Dorian would rival the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, which destroyed the Florida Keys and is considered the strongest hurricane on record in the United States. Dorian tied its landfall wind speed mark of 185 miles per hour on Sunday in the Bahamas. The unnamed Labor Day storm killed about 500 people, including 259 World War I veterans who were mostly employed as construction workers building the Overseas Highway and living in tented government camps. It also destroyed Henry Flagler’s railroad connecting Key West to the Florida mainland.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings stretched along almost the entire east coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center on Sunday evening issued a hurricane warning from Jupiter to the northern end of Brevard County, on the coast just east of Orlando and south of Daytona Beach.

Evacuations of the barrier islands — including posh Palm Beach, where President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located — were ordered Sunday, and county-based shelters began opening.

In Port Orange — just north of the warnings, and where a new hurricane watch was in effect — James and Sherita Davis weren’t much spooked by Dorian as they fished from a dock. They live inland, and brushed off family entreaties to go north to Virginia or New York to wait out hurricane season.

‘‘I don’t think it’s going to hit us,’’ said James Davis, 34.

‘‘It’s going to miss us,’’ said Sherita Davis, 48. ‘‘But we’ll get all the outer bands. The usual Florida. The winds. The rain.’’

Exhausted by the changes in the slow-moving storm’s expected path, as well as two consecutive years in which major hurricanes (Irma in 2017 and Michael last year) devastated different areas of the state, several residents pointed to 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, for which they made extensive preparations, only to see it stay off the shoreline, weakening as it moved north.

But Trump, after a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, asked everyone in Dorian’s path to pay close attention to the dangerous storm, and to heed all warnings and evacuation orders. He said the federal government’s top priorities as Dorian approaches the United States are to provide lifesaving and life-sustaining support to augment state and local efforts.

‘‘We don’t even know what’s coming at us,’’ Trump said. ‘‘All we know is it’s possibly the biggest. . . . I am not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5, I knew it existed. . . . That’s the ultimate, and that’s what we have, unfortunately.’’

With intense storms becoming more the norm — Florida has seen a Category 4 and a Category 5 storm make landfall in the past two years — officials stopped short of linking them to climate change.

The acting FEMA administrator, Peter Gaynor, would not directly answer CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday about whether he agrees with science suggesting that climate change is making hurricanes more intense and frequent.

‘‘You can look through the history of the past 25 years, and there’s been more hurricanes, more intense, yes,’’ Gaynor responded. ‘‘I think we can look to that at another date. But I think the message for today is, with the new Cat 5, don’t take your eye off this storm. Now is the time for preparing yourself and your family for anything that might happen.’’

In the Daytona Beach area, relief that had set in among residents as they watched forecasts pushing the storm east gave way to pause as Dorian intensified to Category 5. As the hurricane wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, some local roads in Florida flooded amid a brief morning rainfall — perhaps a taste of things to come.

Police went door-to-door in places prone to flooding with advice on how to be prepared and a warning that law enforcement officials might not be able to help residents who try to flee after the storm strikes.