Some highway tolls, airline fees waived as storm nears
WASHINGTON — As Hurricane Dorian heads toward the Southeast, airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to and from Florida and South Carolina, while Florida motorists trying to get out ahead of the storm will be spared from paying tolls.
On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended tolls on some highways, including Florida’s Turnpike, to speed evacuations; highway crews buttoned up construction sites.
Amtrak canceled some service through Tuesday, including trains between Miami and New York and auto trains between Sanford, Fla., and Lorton, Va.
Sunday afternoon, computer models showed the storm shifting closer to the coast, compared to Saturday, and moving toward Florida and the Southeast, including Georgia and the Carolinas. The hurricane’s unknown path left transportation officials guessing.
Orlando International Airport said Friday that it would cease flights starting at 2 a.m. Monday, Labor Day; it then announced Saturday that, based on the hurricane’s changing path, it would remain open.
Southwest Airlines warned of delays and possible cancellations in six Florida cities through Thursday and Charleston through Friday. American Airlines waived change and cancellation fees for certain Florida cities through Wednesday. Frontier waived change fees for Florida cities, but customers must rebook before Sept. 27. Those with canceled flights can request refunds.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended some rules so truck drivers can ensure an ‘‘uninterrupted supply’’ of gas, food, and emergency supplies.