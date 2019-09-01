Some highway tolls, airline fees waived as storm nears

WASHINGTON — As Hurricane Dorian heads toward the Southeast, airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees for flights to and from Florida and South Carolina, while Florida motorists trying to get out ahead of the storm will be spared from paying tolls.

On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended tolls on some highways, including Florida’s Turnpike, to speed evacuations; highway crews buttoned up construction sites.

Amtrak canceled some service through Tuesday, including trains between Miami and New York and auto trains between Sanford, Fla., and Lorton, Va.