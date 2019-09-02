4 dead, 29 missing in California dive boat fire; crew jumped

The five-member crew all escaped by jumping off the boat. Rescuers descended on the scene, but after hours of searching the water and shore, none of the 33 passengers had been found alive. Four bodies were recovered within hours and all had injuries consistent with drowning, said Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said four more victims were found Monday close to the vessel.

The fire broke out aboard the vessel Conception around 3 a.m. off Santa Cruz Island, part of a chain of rugged wind-swept isles that form Channel Islands National Park in the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

The Coast Guard said the vessel was believed to have carried 38 people, including the five crew, and it’s not immediately clear how the fire started.

‘‘The crew was actually already awake and on the bridge and they jumped off,’’ Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester said. Two suffered minor injuries, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

Authorities said the crew members were rescued by a vessel called The Grape Escape.

The Grape Escape’s owners, Bob and Shirley Hansen, told The New York Times they were asleep when they heard pounding on the side of their 60-foot fishing vessel about 3:30 a.m. and discovered the frightened crew members.

‘‘When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern,’’ Bob Hansen said. ‘‘I could see the fire coming through holes on the side of the boat. There were these explosions every few beats. You can’t prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous.”

Asked at a news conference if the crew tried to help others aboard, Rochester told reporters, ‘‘I don’t have any additional information.’’

The Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor on the mainland, was on the final day of a Labor Day weekend cruise to the Channel Islands when the fire erupted. It was scheduled to return at 5 p.m. Monday.

‘‘At 3:15 this morning the Coast Guard overheard a mayday call. The call was garbled, it was not that clear, but we were able to get some information out of it to send vessels on scene,’’ Barney said.

Rochester said that call indicated the boat was already fully ablaze.

Coast Guard records show inspections of the Conception conducted in February and in August 2018 found no deficiencies.

Earlier inspections found some safety violations related to fire safety.