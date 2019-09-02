As Dorian looms, evacuations set to begin in southeastern US

‘‘We can’t make everybody happy, but we believe we can keep everyone alive,’’ McMaster said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an order Sunday for the mandatory evacuation of his state’s entire coast. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, was to take effect at noon Monday, at which point state troopers were to make all lanes on major coastal highways one-way heading inland.

As Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm with devastating winds and high storm surges, crawled through the Bahamas, states across the Southeast US prepared for the worst.

A few hours later, Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, ordered mandatory evacuations for that state’s Atlantic coast, also starting at midday Monday.

According to a Monday morning advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida’s east-central coast may see a ‘‘brief tornado’’ sometime between Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned his state that it could see heavy rain, winds and floods later in the week.

Volusia County Emergency Management tweeted that its mandatory evacuation order was set to take effect at 10 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters said Dorian was most likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the U.S. Southeast seaboard. Still, the potent storm was expected to stay close to shore and hammer the coast with dangerous winds and heavy surf, while authorities cautioned that it could still make landfall.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dorian is forecast to be 40 to 50 miles off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.

The US National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Florida’s East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to the Georgia state line. The same area was put under a storm surge watch. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.

Mandatory evacuation orders for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes were in effect starting either Sunday or Monday from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices. Weekend traffic was light in Florida despite those orders, unlike during the chaotic run-up to Hurricane Irma in 2017 when the unusually broad storm menaced the entire state.

Ken Graham, director of the hurricane center, urged people not to bet on safety just because the forecast track had the storm a bit offshore. With every new forecast, ‘‘we keep nudging (Dorian’s track) a little bit to the left’’ — that is, is closer to the Florida coast, Graham said.

President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency and was briefed about what he called a ‘‘monstrous’’ storm.

‘‘We don’t know where it’s going to hit but we have an idea, probably a little bit different than the original course,’’ Trump said. ‘‘But it can change its course again and it can go back more toward Florida.’’