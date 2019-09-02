‘Hurricane Hunters’ record video flying through Dorian’s eye

INSIDE THE EYE OF HURRICANE DORIAN - #NOAA42 Kermit flies through Category 5 Hurricane #Dorian on 09/01/19 morning mission (credit: Ian Sears, NOAA). Forecasts and advisories at https://t.co/3phpgKMZaS , preparation tips at https://t.co/ZUC1oGAvw6 #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/iclEmItCtb

In a tweet posted late Sunday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration touted a video taken by NOAA “Hurricane Hunters” during a morning mission flown Sunday into the eye of Hurricane Dorian.

Pilots at the helm of the airplane “Kermit” flew through the eye of Hurricane Dorian, recording their flight into the peaceful center of the storm that is slugging the Bahamas and slowly churning toward the southeastern United States.

The “Hurricane Hunters” regularly launch themselves toward the centers of the biggest storms, including 2018’s Hurricane Florence.

Photos posted by NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division from Sunday’s flight featured the distinct “stadium effect” typical of strong tropical cyclones. The clouds surrounding the eye tower up, resembling a sports arena.

The NOAA crews on “Kermit” and its counterpart plane “Miss Piggy,” are supported by the US Air Force Reserve squadron located at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.

The 403rd Wing of the Air Force Reserve added its own video of Dorian on Sunday, taken during a flight through the storm on Saturday. Lightning lit up the sky around the darkened WC-130 plane in a striking contrast.

