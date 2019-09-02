Some deaths, 34 missing in boat fire off California coast, official says

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues.

LOS ANGELES — Officials say some people are dead and 34 are missing after a fire aboard a commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast.

Ventura County firefighters responded to a boat fire off the coast of southern California, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched several boats to help over two dozen people "in distress.”

The Daily Beast quoted Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department as saying that there were deaths. But McGrath said he could not give a number.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll of the U.S. Coast Guard says five crewmembers sleeping on the 75-foot (20-meter) boat’s top deck were rescued early Monday morning near Santa Cruz Island. The island is about 90 miles (140 kilometers) from Los Angeles. One of the crew suffered minor injuries.

Kroll says 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

The Coast Guard has helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter in the area for a search-and-rescue operation.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

This breaking news story will be updated.