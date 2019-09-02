Videos show the destruction Hurricane Dorian has caused in the Bahamas
As Category Four Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas Monday, videos posted to Twitter show the destruction the storm has caused to homes and communities.
Damn pic.twitter.com/9yqAa3Ebli— Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019
A family with a young baby trapped in a home in #Abaco with the roof torn off during #HurricaneDorian as the eye moves over the island. The worst of the storm is not over and they are appealing for rescue. 🙏🏽🙏🏽#Bahamas pic.twitter.com/G2m67qQ9R4— Taneka T Ⓥ (@teetee729) September 1, 2019
