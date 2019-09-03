Alabama teenager confesses to killing 5 family members, authorities say

The 14-year-old, who has not been identified, helped investigators retrieve the handgun he said he had used in the shootings before tossing it on the side of a road, the sheriff’s department said.

But Tuesday the case took a disturbing turn: The boy confessed that he had fired the shots, killing his father, his stepmother, and three siblings, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 911 call came in late Monday. It was from a 14-year-old boy in Elkmont, Ala., with an alarming story of gunfire coming from upstairs in his family’s home.

One adult and two children died at the house, while an adult and the third child died in hospitals, according to the department. The victims had not been publicly identified as of early Tuesday.

The shootings rattled Elkmont, a town of about 430 people near the Tennessee border, about 100 miles north of Birmingham.

“We don’t have many murders down here at all,” Mike West, the county coroner of 37 years, said about the community, a mostly agricultural area of crops and cattle. “This is the first one with five at one time.”

Authorities have not released a motive. It was not immediately clear who owned the gun or whether other people were in the house at the time of the shooting, which occurred before midnight Monday.

Autopsies on the five victims were being conducted in Huntsville, West said.

A sheriff’s department spokesman, Stephen Young, told local reporters at the scene that deputies had been called to the house by the teenager, who said he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs, WAFF-TV reported.