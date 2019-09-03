Alabama 14-year-old killed his family and later confessed, sheriff says

ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a teenager called 911 about hearing gunshots and then admitted to killing five members of his family.

Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young tells WAFF-TV that deputies responded to the Elkmont scene early Tuesday morning. He says deputies were called by the 14-year-old, who initially said he was downstairs in the home when he heard gunshots on the home’s upper floor.